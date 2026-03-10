Mega Sree Ramnavami Shobha Yatra to be held in Hyderabad

Thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the annual Sree Ramnavami Shobha Yatra from Dhoolpet to Sultan Bazaar in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Devotees participate in the 'Shobha Yatra' organised on the occasion of Ram Navami, near Mangalhat in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: A mega Sree Ramnavami Shobha Yatra procession will be taken out in the city later this month, with thousands of devotees expected to participate in the annual religious event.

The procession will begin from Akashpuri Hanuman Temple in Dhoolpet and proceed to Hanuman Vyayamshala in Sultan Bazaar. Every year, devotees line the route and several Ram bhakts organise food camps and water points, offering refreshments and soft drinks to the participants.

Raja Singh appeals for successful organisation

With about 15 days left for the event, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh appealed to people to make arrangements for the procession and extend their cooperation to make it successful.

In a video message, Raja Singh said the event has been growing every year with the support of devotees.

“Just 15 days are left for the Sree Ramnavami Shobha Yatra. With your cooperation the event is booming. Several Ram bhakts organise food camps and water points. All of you get ready. We are getting ready; it is to be seen what arrangements you would be making,” he said.

Raja Singh to release new song

Sources said that, as in previous years, Raja Singh is also expected to release a new song on the occasion of Sree Ramnavami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama.

