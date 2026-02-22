Raja Singh detained en route to Banswada after communal incident

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody by the police at Shankarampet while he was on the way to Banswada on Sunday, February 22.

The police, after learning that the MLA was heading to Banswada, stopped him in Medak and shifted him to a police station.

Raja Singh tries to convince police

The MLA tried to convince them that he was heading to Nirmal to attend a meeting, but the police, citing orders from higher officials, did not allow him to proceed.

Sources said Raja Singh planned to visit Banswada in Kamareddy, where a communal incident took place on Friday night.

Two cases are booked in connection with the violence, and 50 people involved have been identified so far.

Details of incident

The incident was triggered in the district after a minor dispute over playing music at a shopping mall turned into communal tension.

The issue started allegedly after a man from the minority community objected to playing music in a shopping mall, after which the altercation that started immediately turned into a clash between the two communities.

Both groups pelted each other with stones, resulting in injuries to some individuals.