28-year-old Telangana woman kills son, dies by suicide

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd February 2026 11:55 am IST
Representational Image of woman lying dead
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In yet another tragic incident, a 28-year-old woman allegedly killed her six-year-old son before taking her own life in Telangana.

The incident that took place Vikarabad district on Friday, February 20.

Telangana woman was suffering from depression

The woman who is identified as M Gouramma had been living at her brother’s residence following her separation from her husband three years ago. The couple had married eight years ago and had one son.

As per her family members, she had been experiencing depression after the separation. She used to prefer isolation and avoid social interaction.

No suicide note found

The incident came to light when her brother found the room locked and received no response despite repeated knocking.

After forcing the door open, family members found that the child had been killed and the woman had died by suicide.

Police confirmed that no suicide note was found at the scene.

Preliminary information suggests that she may have feared leaving her son alone. Gouramma was working as a labourer and reportedly suffered from loneliness and health issues.

Family members have not expressed suspicion of foul play. A case has been registered under relevant sections related to murder and suspicious death.

Investigation is going on.

