Top Maoist leaders surrender before Telangana police

Hyderabad: In a major development, top Maoist leaders surrendered before the Telangana police.

The leaders include Tippari Tirupati alias Devji, Malla Rajireddy alias Sangram, and Narasimha Reddy alias Ganganna.

Devji is the secretary of the central Maoist party. Malla Rajireddy is a member of the Politburo.

The surrender is a follow-up action by the Telangana government and police to persuade Maoist party cadre and leaders to surrender and lead a normal life. So far, 590 Maoists have surrendered before the Telangana police since January 2025.

The Union government set a deadline of March 2026 to end the Maoist issue in the country. Thousands of police personnel are carrying out combing operations in states with Maoist presence.