Top Maoist leaders surrender before Telangana police

So far, 590 Maoists have surrendered before the Telangana police since January 2025.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd February 2026 11:52 am IST
Maoist leaders surrender before Telangana police, top leaders in custody.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: In a major development, top Maoist leaders surrendered before the Telangana police.

The leaders include Tippari Tirupati alias Devji, Malla Rajireddy alias Sangram, and Narasimha Reddy alias Ganganna.

Devji is the secretary of the central Maoist party. Malla Rajireddy is a member of the Politburo.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The surrender is a follow-up action by the Telangana government and police to persuade Maoist party cadre and leaders to surrender and lead a normal life. So far, 590 Maoists have surrendered before the Telangana police since January 2025.

The Union government set a deadline of March 2026 to end the Maoist issue in the country. Thousands of police personnel are carrying out combing operations in states with Maoist presence.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd February 2026 11:52 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button