Hyderabad: Police busts fake SBI executives’ racket

Hyderabad: Cyberabad cyber crime police on Monday busted a gang of five members, who were posing as SBI executives and deceiving the public.

On April 4 last year, an individual received credit card bills with overblown amounts. Upon searching for the credit card customer care number on Google, the victim contacted a number and later received a call from another number claiming to be the SBI customer care department.

The caller compelled the victim to install an AnyDesk app. After the installation, the victim received an OTP and entered all details.

Soon after, the victim found out that over thirteen thousand rupees were wrongfully debited from their bank account.

Subsequently, a complaint was filed, and a case was registered with the Kothur police in Cyberabad.

The cybercrime unit identified the gang was operating from Delhi.

The police apprehended five suspects: Aman Parvej Khan, Ashik Ali, and Ashraf Jawed formed one team, while Shubham Kumar and Abhishek Bharadwaj comprised the other team.

These individuals were involved in fraudulent activities related to SBI customer care and credit cards, investigations revealed.

To conceal their identities, they conducted transactions using rental applications such as Housing.com and Nobroker.com.

It was also found out that Nihal from Dabri was supplying SBI credit card data, including customer names, mobile numbers, PAN details, job profiles, pre-activated SIM cards, and bank accounts.

Nihal is currently absconding.