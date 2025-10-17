Hyderabad: Newly appointed Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar on Friday, October 17, announced that he will be available at the historic Kotwal House every Friday to personally meet residents of the Old City.

The new initiative by the Hyderabad police commissioner is aimed at building closer ties with Old City residents, said Sajjanar. On Friday he visited the Kotwal House and said that the he wants to ensure that citizens’ concerns are addressed without delay.

The 125-year-old Kotwal House, also known as the old Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s office, has been fully restored after lying in neglect for years. The heritage structure was donated for the purpose by the sixth Nizam of the city, Nawab Mir Mahbub Ali Khan, also known as Asaf Jah VI, who ruled the erstwhile Hyderabad State from 1869 till 1911.

“The Police Department remains committed to upholding law and order across Hyderabad. I urge people to approach us freely and cooperate in our collective effort to create a crime-free city,” said Sajjanar. During his visit, the Hyderabad police commissioner interacted with citizens and complainants, heard their grievances, and issued immediate instructions to concerned officials for necessary action, said a press release from his office.

“The Kotwal House, which served as the headquarters of the Hyderabad City Police from 1920 to 2002, is an integral part of the city’s legacy. It is heartening to see this heritage structure so beautifully restored and preserved for future generations. I congratulate everyone involved in safeguarding this historic site,” added Sajjanar.

Pre-independence, the Kotwal or equivalent of the the Police Commissioner held the highest level of privileges looked upon with great respect and honour. According to Deccan Terrain & Co, run by Mi Khan, which restored the building, the police commissionerate system was established in the year 1271 1847 in Hyderabad.

The Kotwal House, or the Old Commissioner Office eventually became the deputy commissioner of police (south zone) office, and has since been that.