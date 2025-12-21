Hyderabad police constable attempts suicide with service pistol

Hyderabad: An Armed Reserve constable with the Hyderabad police, Muthyalapayati Krishna Chaitanya, from the 2020 batch and working under Hyderabad Commissioner AV Ranganath, attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol at his residence in Munaganur, Sai Surya Nagar, Hayathnagar on Sunday morning.

He was immediately rushed to Kamineni Hospital and admitted for treatment. His condition is currently under medical supervision.

The reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that he might have attempted suicide due to debts or some other reason.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause, said Hayathnagar police officials.

Further details will be provided after the investigation is completed.