Hyderabad police constable attempts suicide with service pistol

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st December 2025 12:49 pm IST
Hyderabad police constable
Hyderabad police constable.

Hyderabad: An Armed Reserve constable with the Hyderabad police, Muthyalapayati Krishna Chaitanya, from the 2020 batch and working under Hyderabad Commissioner AV Ranganath, attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol at his residence in Munaganur, Sai Surya Nagar, Hayathnagar on Sunday morning.

He was immediately rushed to Kamineni Hospital and admitted for treatment. His condition is currently under medical supervision.

The reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that he might have attempted suicide due to debts or some other reason.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause, said Hayathnagar police officials.

Further details will be provided after the investigation is completed.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st December 2025 12:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button