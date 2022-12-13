Hyderabad: Police invoke PD act against drug dealer Edwin Nunes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the alleged drug dealer and his associate, Priteesh Borkar, on Monday, one month after Goa-based Curlie’s shack owner Edwin Nunes was taken into custody.

A year is added to the accused’s sentence if the Act is invoked. Both of the defendants, who were free on bail, were apprehended and taken to Chanchalguda prison.

Edwin was charged with violating the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) four times by the Hyderabad police, and Priteesh was charged with the same offense twice.

Edwin was detained in November as a result of Priteesh, an alleged drug dealer, confessing after being apprehended by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) with synthetic drugs by Osmania University police.

He supposedly received narcotics from Priteesh. According to the police, “he (Edwin Nunes) has a network of over 2,000 consumers with the identities of hotel owners located throughout the country.”