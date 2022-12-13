Hyderabad: Mechanic rescues cop stuck in lift; loses both legs

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man who is a mechanic by profession lost his legs after getting stuck in a hotel elevator in Attapur while repairing it.



The incident occurred when the mechanic, Nirankar, hailing from Orissa was on a rescue mission to save a police officer who got stuck in the lift.



According to the police, a family from the Langar House organised a dinner at the SVM Grand Banquet Hall in Attapur on Monday night.

At around 8:30 pm, a police officer, Satyanarayana Raju, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, along with his family members came to attend the dinner.

However, he was stuck in the lift after it stopped on the first floor of the building.

Nirankar managed to rescue the officer from the lift and began repair work when he got stuck and both his legs were crushed.

Other electricians who accompanied him shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

The police have registered a case and an investigation into the case is underway.