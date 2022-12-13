Hyderabad: Jilted lover attacks 19-year-old girl

Hyderabad: A jilted lover attacked a 19-year-old girl and her mother on Tuesday morning at her house located in Miyapur.

As per the details of the incident, the man, Sandeep, and the girl were friends for the past few years. However, due to the differences between them, the girl started avoiding Sandeep.

Irritated over it, Sandeep went to the girl’s house and attacked her with a knife. He also attacked her mother when she tried to rescue her.

After the attack, the man attempted to commit suicide by slitting his throat.

The local people rushed the girl, her mother, and Sandeep to the hospital.

Police registered a case and started investigation.