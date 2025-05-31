Hyderabad police issue traffic advisory for Telangana Formation Day

Ahead of Telangana Formation Day celebrations on Monday, June 2, Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory, with major diversions and expected congestion near Gun Park in Nampally and Parade Grounds from morning to afternoon.

Traffic advisory in place ahead of Telangana Formation Day

Traffic coming from Dwaraka Hotel, Saifabad, intending to go towards the Hyderabad traffic police junction will not be allowed and will be diverted at Ravindra Bharathi towards Iqbal Minar Junction. Similarly, traffic from Nampally T Junction aiming for Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue.

Motorists are warned to expect congestion at Ravindra Bharathi, AR Petrol Pump, and Hyderabad Traffic police junctions during this time.

Citizens are advised to avoid roads from Panjagutta through Greenlands and Begumpet to Secunderabad, including surrounding roads near Parade Grounds, due to Telangana Formation Day celebrations. The road between Tivoli X-roads and Plaza X-roads will be closed completely.

Several traffic diversion points have been established:

Traffic from Hyderabad’s Begumpet towards Sangeeth X roads will be diverted at CTO X roads via Balamrai, Brooke Bond, Tivoli, Sweekar Upkar, YMCA, St. John’s Rotary, towards Sangeeth X roads.

Traffic from Bowenpally, Tadbund, and Tivoli towards Plaza will be diverted through Tivoli, Sweekar Upkar, YMCA, and St. John’s Rotary.

Traffic from Patny towards Trimulgherry will be diverted via YMCA, Sweekar Upkar, and Picket.

Traffic from Sangeeth X roads towards Begumpet will be diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower, Patny, Paradise, CTO, and Rasoolpura.

Traffic from Alugaddabai and Secunderabad Railway Station will be diverted at Sangeeth X roads towards Clock Tower, Patny, and Paradise.

Traffic from Bowenpally and Tadbund towards Tivoli will be diverted at Brooke Bond towards CTO, Ranigunj, and Tankbund.

Traffic from Karkhana and JBS towards SBI-Patny will be diverted at Sweekar Upkar towards YMCA, Clock Tower, Patny or alternatively via Tivoli, Brooke Bond, Balamrai, CTO.

Vehicles from Patny will not be allowed towards SBH-Sweekar Upkar and will instead be diverted to Clock Tower-YMCA or Paradise-CTO.

Traffic from Hyderabad’s RTA Trimulgherry and Karkhana towards Plaza will be diverted at Tivoli towards Sweekar Upkar, YMCA, or Brooke Bond, Balamrai, CTO. In case of congestion at Tivoli and Club, traffic will be rerouted via Bowenpally Market and AOC.

Traffic congestion points

Expected congestion points during these hours include Chilakalguda X roads, Alugaddabai X roads, Sangeeth X roads, YMCA X roads, Patny X roads, SBH X roads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brooke Bond Junction, Tivoli Junction, Sweekar Upakar Junction, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry X roads, Tadbund X roads, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally X roads, Rasoolpura, Begumpet, and Paradise.

Commuters traveling to Secunderabad Railway Station and Jubilee Bus Station for Telangana Formation Day celebrations are urged to start early to avoid delays. Use of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service is strongly recommended to ease road congestion.

District buses and the general public attending the celebrations are requested to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas, a map of which has been enclosed with the advisory.

The Hyderabad police urge all commuters to take note of these diversions, opt for alternative routes, and stay updated on live traffic conditions via their official social media platforms, including Facebook (facebook.com/HYDTP) and Twitter (@HYDP).

In case of emergencies or travel assistance, the traffic helpline number 9010203626 is available.

The Hyderabad police request all citizens to cooperate for a smooth and safe Telangana Formation Day celebration.



