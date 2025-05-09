Hyderabad police nab 24 fraudsters from 6 states, recover over Rs 1.49 cr

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime unit has arrested 24 individuals from six states, recovering over Rs 1.49 crore from online fraudsters and refunding it to victims. The accused were linked to 313 cybercrime cases nationwide, including 53 cases in Telangana.

The arrests were made across Delhi,11, Maharashtra, 5, Uttar Pradesh, 3, West Bengal, 3, Bihar,1, and Madhya Pradesh,1. Officials revealed that the accused operated nationwide, with fraudulent activity reported in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and several other states.

Among the seized items were 31 mobile phones, 38 cheque books, 29 debit cards, 20 SIM cards, eight bank passbooks, rubber stamps, fake company seals, laptops, QR scanners, and even 115 counterfeit soap bars as evidence of a fake product operation.

In April alone, Rs 1,49,85,333 was refunded to victims in 45 cases involving stock trading fraud, OTP and APK file frauds, customer care scams, fake credit card usage, and money laundering.

Hyderabad police uncover fake investment scheme

One major case involved a Hyderabad-based doctor who discovered counterfeit versions of her company’s skincare products being sold online. A total of 19 fake listings were traced to third-party sellers misusing the brand name. The incident, which raised serious health concerns due to skin damage among customers, led to the registration of a case under trademark infringement and IT Act provisions.

In another case, a 40-year-old private employee from Hyderabad was conned out of Rs 17.39 lakh after being lured into a fake investment scheme via Facebook Messenger. The fraudster posed as a Dubai-based software developer and directed the victim to invest through two fake websites. The funds became inaccessible, and further payments were demanded under the pretext of taxes and conversion fees.