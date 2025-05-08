Man held for cyber fraud worth Rs 1.23 crore in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man from Pune was arrested on Wednesday, May 7, for cyber fraud worth Rs 1.23 crore by threatening a Hyderabad-based doctor last year.

In October 2024, the victim approached the Hyderabad cybercrime unit and filed a complaint stating that he received a message from the accused who said that he has a parcel addressed to the doctor.

The accused, identified as 33-year-old Ramprasad Sahebrao Salunke, a native of Pune, said that the parcel contains Ketamine injections, 14 police uniforms, 14 ID cards of police officials and debit cards.

The doctor denied their request and argued with them, stating he would report the matter to the police. In response, they escalated the argument and immediately connected a fake police official via conference call.

Later, he received a video call on his mobile. During the call, several fake senior police officers threatened him with arrest over “drug transportation.” This conversation continued for several days, and the accused demanded financial verification. Gradually, he was asked to transfer Rs 26,95,255. Fearing consequences, the doctor paid Rs 1,23,90,510.

Salunke contacted the victims through various numbers, claiming to be from the post office. He informed the victims that a parcel in their name has been intercepted, allegedly containing illegal or suspicious items such as narcotic drugs, police uniforms and others.

The cyber fraudster threatened legal action and connected the victim to fake police officials via conference calls or video calls. He intimidated victims and coerced them into transferring large amounts of money.

Based on the investigation, the Cybercrime police found that the accused in four cases of cyber fraud in Telangana and a total of 22 cases across India. Salunke was arrested under sections 66(C), 66(D) IT Act & Sec 111(2)(b), 308(2), 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) of BNS from Pune.