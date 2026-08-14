Hyderabad Police nabs man transporting 400 mini gas cylinders

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar Zone Task Force of Hyderabad Police has busted an illegal mini gas cylinder manufacturing and transportation racket, preventing the unauthorised distribution and possible misuse of the cylinders.

On August 12, Wednesday, the team intercepted a vehicle on the Main Road, Gagan Pahad, Shamshabad, under the limits of RGIA Police Station, and apprehended Mohammad Abdul Hannan, who was transporting 400 mini gas cylinders from Rajapur to Hyderabad.

On enquiry, Hannan said that he was transporting the cylinders on the instructions of one Mohammad Bholesha.

The Task Force team then apprehended Bholesha, who disclosed that Mohammad Shakeel, a resident of Troop Bazar in Hyderabad, was the source of the mini cylinders.

Then Shakeel was apprehended, and all three accused were handed over to the RGIA Police Station.

A case has been registered.

Manufactured in Rajapur village, transported to Hyderabad

During further enquiry, Shakeel reportedly admitted that the mini gas cylinders were illegally being manufactured at a godown in Rajapur village and transported to Hyderabad without the required documents and permissions.

The Task Force raided the said manufacturing premises in Rajapur village, where they caught Md. Dilshad.

The team seized 350 mini gas cylinders and seven manufacturing machines. Dilshad and the seized property were handed over to the Rajapur Police Station, where a case was registered.