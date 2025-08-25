Hyderabad police outline safety steps for Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, North Zone), Rashmi Perumal, held a coordination meeting on Monday with 70 peace committees for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad.

Committee members were asked to complete mandatory online registration of all Ganesh pandals with details and background verification of organisers and volunteers. They have been instructed to coordinate on fire and electrical safety, prevent encroachments, and ensure that eco-friendly clay idols are installed and if they meet the permissible height. Ganesh idols should meet the permissible height.

Volunteers should be present round-the-clock. CCTVs and fire extinguishers should be installed and sound systems in the pandals should not increase above the formally acceptable decibel levels, police said.

Miscreants should not be allowed inside the pandal premises and fireworks should be restricted during processions.

They were asked to abide by traffic diversions, ensure safe immersion practices are followed.