Hyderabad Police seize Rs 1.10 Cr worth Tobacco products in ‘Operation Safe School’

Police book 567 cases across zones in special drive targeting sale of tobacco products near schools and colleges.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 21st April 2026 9:44 am IST
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Hyderabad: City Police said that they seized tobacco products worth Rs 1.10 crore and registered 567 cases as part of a special drive, ‘Operation Safe School’, aimed at keeping areas around educational institutions free from addictive substances.

Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the operation was carried out on April 18, targeting shops selling gutka, cigarettes and other prohibited products near schools and colleges.

Crackdown near schools

Highlighting the objective of the drive, the Commissioner stated that tobacco products often act as an entry point to substance abuse among youth. He warned that strict action would be taken against those endangering students’ well-being.

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During the drive, multiple establishments located near educational institutions were inspected for violations. Authorities seized gutka, cigarettes and other tobacco items from several outlets.

Cases across zones

A total of 567 cases were registered across various police zones. Charminar zone accounted for the highest number with 119 cases, followed by Rajendranagar (102), Golconda (98), Khairatabad (78), Secunderabad (64), Jubilee Hills (54) and Shamshabad (52).

Police said the cases were booked under provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Juvenile Justice Act, and the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, depending on the nature of the violations.

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Zero tolerance policy

Officials emphasised that the drive forms part of a zero-tolerance approach towards shops that encourage or facilitate addiction among students.

They also noted that several pawn shops and tea stalls located near schools were found to be unhygienic, causing inconvenience to children and women. Further inspections and enforcement measures are expected to continue in the coming days.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 21st April 2026 9:44 am IST

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