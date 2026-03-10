Tobacco consumption rising sharply in Hyderabad

Published: 10th March 2026 4:32 pm IST
Tax hike raises risk of smuggling of tobacco products
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A recent government survey has revealed a significant increase in tobacco use among households in Hyderabad.

According to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023–24, nearly one in three households in the city now consumes some form of tobacco.

Cigarette use nearly doubles in a decade

As per the survey, a sharp increase in cigarette consumption is seen in urban Telangana. Hyderabad accounts for the majority of urban population.

In 2011–12, cigarette use was reported in 14.52 percent of households. By 2023–24, that figure had climbed to 25.16 percent. means around one in four households now smoke cigarettes.

As per the research, the top 20 percent of urban households reportedly consume more cigarettes than the bottom 40 percent.

Gutkha consumption sees sharp increase

The survey also highlights a rapid rise in the use of gutkha.

In 2011–12, only 1.33 percent of urban households in Telangana reported consuming gutkha. By 2023–24, the figure had reached 7.46 percent.

Decline in bidi use

While cigarette and gutkha consumption have increased, bidi usage has declined slightly in urban Telangana.

The proportion of households consuming bidis dropped from 4.87 percent to 3.13 percent over the same period.

The study also points out that tobacco consumption places a heavier burden on poorer households.

Across urban India, more than half of households in the bottom 40 percent income group consume tobacco, compared with less than 37 percent among the top 20 percent. Lower-income households also spend a larger share of their monthly expenditure on tobacco products.

The report identifies Kerala as a rare example where tobacco consumption has declined in both rural and urban areas across several product categories.

Meanwhile, nearby Karnataka has witnessed a dramatic rise in gutkha use in rural areas.

