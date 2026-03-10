Nalgonda Medical College announces faculty recruitment for 62 posts

Hyderabad: Government Medical College, Nalgonda, is going to conduct a recruitment drive to fill 62 teaching positions.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on walk-in interviews. The interviews will be held on March 16 between 10 am and 2 pm at the principal’s chamber.

The posts that will be available during the recruitment drive includes professor, associate professor, assistant professor and tutor.

The appointments will remain temporary. They continue either until March 31, 2026, or until regular staff members are appointed.

Posts available in multiple departments

As per the notification, the recruitment includes one professor post, 15 associate professor posts, 15 assistant professor posts, 17 assistant professor posts in specific departments and 14 tutor positions.

Vacancies are available in departments such as Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Pathology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine, Community Medicine, Paediatrics, General Surgery, Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dermatology, General Medicine, Orthopaedics, TB and Chest Diseases, Ophthalmology, Psychiatry, Anaesthesia, Hospital Administration, Transfusion Medicine and Emergency Medicine.

Eligibility requirements for applicants

The qualification criteria for the teaching posts follow the Teaching Eligibility Qualification regulations framed by the National Medical Commission in 2022.

Candidates applying for professor, associate professor and assistant professor posts must have MD, MS or DNB degrees along with the required teaching experience.

Those applying for tutor positions must hold an MBBS degree and have permanent registration with the medical council.

Selection process, salary structure

The selection of candidates will depend on academic performance, teaching background and research publications.

Applicants should not be more than 69 years old as of the notification date.

Professors will be paid Rs 1.90 lakh per month, associate professors Rs 1.50 lakh, assistant professors Rs 1.25 lakh and tutors Rs 55,000 per month.