Hyderabad police seize spoiled dry fruits in raid at Charminar godown

Hyderabad: A joint team of the Special Crime Team of Commissioner’s Task Force Hyderabad, the Food Adulteration team and Bahadurpura Police Station apprehended a man for allegedly selling spoiled and unhygienic dry fruits to the public in Hyderabad.

The accused has been identified as a 42-year-old Asawa Manish, a businessman and resident of Chelapura in the Charminar area of Hyderabad.

Spoiled dry fruits seized in Hyderabad

During the raid, around 30 carton boxes containing a huge quantity of unhygienic dry fruits have been seized.

According to the police, the products were found to be spoiled and unsuitable for human consumption.

Investigations revealed that the accused was operating a godown under the name of GEM Foods (Imports and Exports) in Chelapura near Charminar.

It is found that the dry fruits had fungal growth and emitted a foul smell and they were reportedly stored in unhygienic conditions in godown in Hyderabad.

The operation was carried out by Inspector of Police D. Bikshapathi of the Special Crime Team along with his staff, the Food Adulteration team and Bahadurpura police under the supervision of G. Venkateswar Reddy, ACP, Special Crime Team, CCS, Hyderabad.

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Public advisory

Police have advised the public to remain cautious while purchasing food items, particularly packaged or bulk products such as dry fruits in Hyderabad.

Consumers are urged to check the quality, smell and appearance of food products before buying or consuming them.

The sale of spoiled, adulterated or unhygienic food products must be reported to the nearest police station or food safety authorities.