Hyderabad police slaps criminal case against DJ at Bathukamma

Hyderabad: A case was registered by the Petbasheerabad Police under the Cyberabad Commissionerate after DJ music was played during a Bathukamma festival celebration without permission. The incident took place at Chandra Reddy Garden in Kompally on the night of October 4.

According to the complaint filed by a police constable, he was on Blue Colt duty along with another officer when they encountered the event, which featured loud DJ music around 10 pm. Upon inquiry, the event manager, identified as Paryada Karthik, admitted that he did not have the necessary permission to play the music.

The police instructed the event organizers to stop the DJ music immediately. However, after the officers left the venue, the music resumed in defiance of the orders.

As a result, a case was filed against the event manager under Section 223 of the BNS Act, which pertains to disobedience of orders given by public servants. The case was registered for violating the regulations concerning the use of loudspeakers in public places without police authorization.

On the same day, Cyberabad Police issued a press note reminding the public that using loudspeakers in public spaces without permission is prohibited. The note cited the Hyderabad City Loudspeakers (Regulation of Use and Licensing) Rules of 1963, which require a valid license for loudspeaker use in public or entertainment venues.