Hyderabad: Police subject citizens having tea at BHEL to fingerprint, photo checks

Hyderabad: In a recent escalation of policing measures, the Telangana police intervened with a group of individuals at the Keerthi Mahal bus stop inside BHEL township ans subjected them to biometric verification, where fingerprints and photographs were taken reportedly for criminal record checks.

The incident took place on Thursday, July 18, under the pretext of “verification” to check for criminals.

Among those present at the scene were journalist Sree Harsha who described the scene where police approached a group and conducted these checks, sparking debates on the legality and necessity of such actions in public spaces.

These incidents come amidst broader initiatives like Hyderabad police’s Mission Chabutra, intended to curb late-night gatherings. However, critics, including activist SQ Masood, have raised alarms over potential rights violations and excessive use of force during these operations. Masood’s complaint against a Moghalpura inspector underscores growing concerns over the methods and scope of police interventions in everyday public life in Telangana.

“I went for a cup of tea when the police asked us for a group photo and took the biometrics of some individuals to check if any of us had criminal records,” said Harsha.

“Around ten individuals were sitting under a shelter having tea when two police officials approached them and asked for a group photo, taking biometrics of a few as the connection was poor,” said another individual who was subjected to the “check” told Siasat.com. “I don’t know what they would have done if any of us had a criminal background.”

Sharing a picture on X of the police inquiring with a group of individuals, Sree Harsha questioned, “What is the legal procedure behind this process? Can Hyderabad police arbitrarily record biometrics and photos of people on the road?”

Reacting to the post, Srinivas Kodali, a Hyderabad activist, said, “How is this right? Why are the police collecting biometric data of citizens on the streets? To all those jumping around saying strict laws are required in old city, this happened at BHEL. Fundamental rights aren’t applicable to citizens in Hyderabad.”

The Telangana police has heightened measures of surveillance acorss the state, despite facing criticism that some measure infringe the privacy of residents.

Activities such as ‘Cordon and Searches’, ‘Mission Chabutra’, and the ‘Counseling of Pedestrians’ have raised serious concerns in terms of their legality and ethicality.

In another incident, activist SQ Masood lodged a complaint against the Moghalpura inspector, alleging that he has been thrashing and harassing people at night as part of the Hyderabad police’s Mission Chabutra.

The program was initally introduced to deter youth from hanging out late at night outside their homes.

Earlier, the activist wrote a letter addressed to the director general of police Ravi Gupta and city police commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy, terming these operations, in most cases, a violation of human rights and troublesome.