Hyderabad police takes action against influencers for promoting lottery schemes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police registered a case against two influencers for allegedly promoting lottery schemes.

It is alleged that they were promoting the schemes using their social media handle.

Actor lodged complaint

The action was taken based on the complaint filed by actor Karate Kalyani. She stated that several lottery schemes were promoted as lucky draws.

In her complaint, the actor alleged that people were lured by promises of gifts and then money was collected using UPI.

In order to gain the confidence of the people, the promotional videos were made at a temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad police booked influencers for cheating

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the influencers. They were charged with cheating, violating the Information Technology Act and the TG Lotteries Act.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar made it clear that influencers who promote lottery schemes will face charges under the Prize Chits and Money Circulation (Banning) Act.