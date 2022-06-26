Hyderabad police to set up anti-drug committees in schools

Hyderabad: City police’s anti-narcotic wing, Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) on Sunday said that it would set up anti-drug committees (ADCs) across educational institutes.

The ADC will monitor the consumption and peddling of drugs. Social media will be used to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of drugs in educational institutes. Addressing the media commissioner of police CV Anand said, “The HNEW team and local police will be in touch with the ADCs regularly. Also, the ADCs will create awareness about the ill effects of drug abuse.”

“After a few big drug-related cases were cracked by us, our coordination with the units like NCB, DRI, Customs, IB and ED increased to a great extent,” he stressed.

“In future, we will strengthen our coordination more to track down narcotics smuggling and peddling gangs and control the inflow and spread into India,” Anand added.

Since its formation in early 2022, HNEW has arrested several major narcotic smugglers. The special wing has so far seized 124 kg of ganja, 5.4 kg of hashish oil, 116 LSD blots, 25 grams MDMA, 10 Ecstasy pills, 75 grams of Heroine etc..

A total of 124 peddlers, 96 consumers and four transporters were arrested and 12 others were held under Preventive Detention (PD).

The commissioner went on to say that the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force teams raided over 40 high-end pubs and star hotels, to maintain strict surveillance. To ensure proper rehabilitation of drug addicts, the city police has signed an agreement with private and government institutions to help drug addicts to quit these habits.

“A rehabilitation monitoring team has been formed, it comprises officers from the City Police units. They will act as agents of change, monitoring the rehabilitation process,” he said.

“Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, Asha Group of Hospitals, Phoenix Rehab Services and Amrita Foundation Society were partnering with the city police,” Anand added.