Hyderabad police warn students against fake OU colleges

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Sunday, July 5, warned students and parents against colleges claiming fake affiliation to the Osmania University.

Addressing the students who are looking to join undergraduate courses, Sajjanar said, “Please remain vigilant against educational institutions that mislead students by falsely claiming to have affiliation with Osmania University when they do not.”

The police commissioner said that the Hyderabad police have initiated legal actions against colleges conducting admission by circulating misleading advertisements claiming to be affiliated with OU. The action has been taken after OU authorities brought the issue to the police’s notice.

An inquiry revealed that these colleges have not received any recognition or permission from Osmania University. The colleges resorted to deceptive advertisements solely to lure students with false promises.

In a post on X, Sajjanar reiterated his appeal and said, “Do not lose your precious academic year or hard-earned money by trusting such misleading advertisements.”

He urged the students and parents to register on the Telangana government’s DOST website for admission in recognised colleges.

“We will take legal action against managements that jeopardize students’ futures through misleading advertisements,” the commissioner said.

He also urged students and parents to report colleges claiming fake afilitation with the Osmania University in their nearest police station.