Hyderabad Police’s Arrive Alive safety program see over 600 participants

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police, on Wednesday, January 28, organised ‘Arrive Alive’, a road safety awareness programme at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium in Ibrahim Bagh.

The event was held in collaboration with Vasavi Engineering College and attended by over 600 students and faculty members.

Joint Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said the ‘Arrive Alive’ movement was launched by the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), B Shivadhar Reddy, to ensure road safety awareness reaches every household and institution.

Addressing students, the Hyderabad traffic police chief said nearly 8,000 people lost their lives in road accidents in Telangana last year, adding that 70–80 per cent were preventable had the victims followed basic safety precautions.

He highlighted the severe socio-economic impact road accidents have on families.

Joel Davis spoke about the Good Samaritan Act, which is assist accident victims. He said bystanders who help accident victims are not required to disclose personal details or phone numbers and will not be forced by police to act as witnesses.

He added that private hospitals are mandated to provide immediate treatment during the ‘golden hour’, and that the government is exploring reward mechanisms through the Transport Department for individuals who save lives.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Hegde said roads are shared public spaces and traffic rules are meant to ensure safety and equal access for all citizens. He urged students to act responsibly on roads and serve as ambassadors of road safety.