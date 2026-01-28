Hyderabad Police’s Arrive Alive safety program see over 600 participants

Nearly 8,000 people lost their lives in road accidents in Telangana last year. About 70–80 per cent was preventable.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th January 2026 7:09 pm IST
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joel Davis and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Hegde at the Arrive Alive road safety awareness in Hyderabad
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joel Davis and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Hegde at the Arrive Alive road safety awareness in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police, on Wednesday, January 28, organised ‘Arrive Alive’, a road safety awareness programme at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium in Ibrahim Bagh.

The event was held in collaboration with Vasavi Engineering College and attended by over 600 students and faculty members.

Joint Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said the ‘Arrive Alive’ movement was launched by the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), B Shivadhar Reddy, to ensure road safety awareness reaches every household and institution.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Addressing students, the Hyderabad traffic police chief said nearly 8,000 people lost their lives in road accidents in Telangana last year, adding that 70–80 per cent were preventable had the victims followed basic safety precautions.

He highlighted the severe socio-economic impact road accidents have on families.

Joel Davis spoke about the Good Samaritan Act, which is assist accident victims. He said bystanders who help accident victims are not required to disclose personal details or phone numbers and will not be forced by police to act as witnesses.

MS Admissions 2026-27

He added that private hospitals are mandated to provide immediate treatment during the ‘golden hour’, and that the government is exploring reward mechanisms through the Transport Department for individuals who save lives.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Hegde said roads are shared public spaces and traffic rules are meant to ensure safety and equal access for all citizens. He urged students to act responsibly on roads and serve as ambassadors of road safety.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th January 2026 7:09 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button