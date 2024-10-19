Hyderabad: Public celebrations on October 20 at KBR Park

KBR Park in Hyderabad has 565 peacocks
Hyderabad: Public celebrations are set to take place at KBR Park in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on October 20, under the auspices of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The event, part of the KBR Promenade program, will commence at 12:30 pm and aims to promote the preservation of Hyderabad’s traditional and heritage assets while reviving dying arts and supporting regional artists.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities during the celebrations. The event will feature cultural programs, live music performances from local musicians, and opportunities to engage with artisans through arts and crafts displays. Additionally, there will be fun and adventure activities designed for families to enjoy together, a press release informed.

Entry to the celebrations is free; however, those wishing to participate in arts and painting competitions must register in advance. Interested individuals can contact the Khairatabad Zonal and Jubilee Hills Circle offices for further details regarding registration and participation.

