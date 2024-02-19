Hyderabad: Rachakonda commissioner transfers Ibrahimpatnam SHO

SHO has been directed to report to Rachakonda police headquarters.

Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 19th February 2024 1:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Tarun Joshi, has transferred Ibrahimpatnam SHO P Anjaneyulu over allegations of involvement in land issues. Anjaneyulu has been reassigned to headquarters.

Following complaints regarding Anjaneyulu’s engagement in civil matters, an inquiry was conducted, leading to the Commissioner’s decision to transfer him.

However, an official of Ibrahimpatnam police station maintained that the SHO is transferred in view of Lok Sabha elections related shuffle and not as being reported.

Anjaneyulu has been directed to report to Rachakonda police headquarters.

