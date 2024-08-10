Hyderabad: Rains deteriorate roads in Bahadurpura causing distress

Hyderabad: Road conditions underneath the under-construction flyover at Bahadurpura have become terrible due to the recent rains, offering a painful ride to commuters.

The nearly two-kilometer road stretch from Hassannagar junction to Nehru Zoological Park is a dirt track, with a lot of dust enveloping the route during the daytime.

The traffic volume is high with heavy vehicles such as buses and DCM plying on the road. Due to its extensive use, the surface was damaged and reduced to a dirt track.

“Big potholes have come up on the road surface due to rain causing inconvenience to road users. It is also a cause of traffic jams,” complained Shaik Taj, an auto driver, a resident of Hassannagar.

Traffic jams are extensive during the afternoon when the volume of traffic is heavy. “Due to the bad road conditions vehicles move at a slow pace and when heavy vehicles move unhurriedly one can imagine the situation,” said Syed Yousuf, a resident of Shastripuram.

Both sides of the road, one from Aramgarh to Bahadurpura and vice versa, resemble almost the same, with eroded surfaces dotted with big potholes.

“The situation is quite horrible during the night when there are no lights around. When it rains, people fall because the uneven road surface comes under a sheet of water, and negotiating safely is a challenge,” said Mohd Shareef, a cab driver.

The local people have requested the authorities restore the road on a war footing basis.