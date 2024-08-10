Hyderabad labourer dies after falling from under construction building

Published: 10th August 2024
Hyderabad labourer dies after falling from under construction building
Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Secunderabad on Friday, August 9, a labourer couple fell from a building resulting in the death of the husband.

The couple were identified as 56-year-old Giri and 41-year-old Bhagya Laxshmi, workers at a building in the Regimental Bazaar area, who slipped and fell from a building there. While Giri died on the spot, Bhagya Laxmi was injured.

The couple are natives of Andhra Pradesh. The police reached the spot and shifted the injured woman to a hospital for treatment while Giri’s body was shifted to a mortuary. A case was registered.   

