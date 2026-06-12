Hyderabad rains: Flight carrying CM Revanth diverted to Bengaluru

The flight carrying CM Revanth Reddy which was diverted, landed at Bengaluru Airport.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: |   Updated:
Indo flight carrying CM Revanth Reddy from Delhi to Hyderabad diverted to Bengaluru on Friday evening, June 12, 2026.
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Hyderabad: Heavy rain in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas has led the flight in which Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was travelling from Delhi to Hyderabad, to be diverted to Bengaluru.

The chief minister had boarded Indigo flight from Delhi to Hyderabad at 6.30 pm.

As per reports, harsh weather conditions due to rains in the vicinity of the Hyderabad Airport in Shamshabad led the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) to divert the flight, as the situation was not conducive for landing at the airport.

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Just a while ago the flight landed in Bengaluru Airport.

Light to heavy rain lashed parts of Hyderabad including Banjara Hills, Jubilee hills, Film Nagar, Miyapur, Chandapur, Serilingampally, Chintal, Balanagar, Lakdikapul, Punjagutta, Basheerbagh, Koti, Abids, Nampally, Himayathnagar and other areas on Friday evening, June 12.

As the rain water flooded the roads, traffic was thrown out of gear, creating difficulties for the people returning home from work.

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