Video: Hyderabad rains put Chief Minister Revanth on TGSRTC bus

Hyderabad: Tuesday’s rains in Hyderabad did not just create havoc for commuters’ travel but also disrupted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s schedule, prompting him to take a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus to arrive at an event.

The chief minister took the bus to attend the Mahila Shakthi Scheme event at Secunderabad Parade Grounds. He was accompanied by Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka and women members of self-help groups (SHGs).

Heavy rains lashed the city, providing much relief from the heatwave. Downpour was reported across the city, with heavy traffic and waterlogging.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy travelled by an RTC bus to attend a government event at Secunderabad Parade Grounds on Tuesday, even as heavy rain lashed Hyderabad.



The CM, accompanied by Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Seethakka, was seen getting drenched while… pic.twitter.com/tfev2bRBRD — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 9, 2026

553 Mahila Shakthi buses inaugurated

Chief Minister Revanth handed over 553 buses to Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as part of the Congress government’s initiative on women’s empowerment.

These buses will be leased to TGSRTC, which will pay a monthly rent of Rs 69,468 per vehicle to the SHG under the Mahila Shakthi Scheme.