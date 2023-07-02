Hyderabad: Raja Singh’s suspension likely to be revoked soon

Hyderabad: Hectic efforts are going on by the state leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to get the suspension of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh revoked.

The MLA was suspended by the party high command for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed in August last year. It has been almost ten months Raja Singh remains suspended from the party.

Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has already written twice to the party’s high command to lift the suspension on Raja Singh. Nevertheless, there was no positive reply to his letters to the party’s high command. Sources in the state BJP said the party’s high command gave an indication that the request is under ‘active consideration’.

Two days ago, BJP leader Vijayashanthi tweeted about Raja Singh’s suspension stating that the activists feel that the lifting of the suspension is being delayed. “Our workers are of the opinion that BJP’s decision regarding the suspension of MLA Rajasingh is being delayed. However, the entire state party, including Bandi Sanjay, sincerely wants the suspension to be softened. I believe it will happen as well,” she tweeted in Telugu.

She further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party treats its workers as members of its family. “Even if it seems delayed, the final decision will definitely be good for everyone,” Vijayashanti said.

Party sources said the State leaders are under pressure from various local BJP leaders and workers to intensify their efforts to get the suspension revoked as the delay would damage the BJP prospects in Goshamahal and some other constituencies in the upcoming assembly elections. The State leaders during their visit to New Delhi had reportedly taken up the issue of revoking the suspension of T Raja Singh with the central leadership and a decision is expected soon.

In May, Union minister and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy had stated that Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh who was suspended from the party will soon be back in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We are all discussing the matter. The suspension on him will soon be revoked. Ultimately the national party (high command) will take the call. The suspension was done back in the day as a policy decision. I will also be part of these discussions. The decision will be out at the right time,” he stated then.

A few months ago there were reports of T Raja Singh joining the Telugu Desam party and contesting the elections. There were also reports of the MLA contesting the elections as an independent candidate from the Amberpet or Goshamahal constituency.

The Goshamahal MLA, Singh, was suspended last year in August after he passed ‘derogatory’ remarks against Prophet Muhammad in response to the state government allowing comic Munawar Faruqui to hold a show in Hyderabad.

Raja Singh was soon arrested by the Hyderabad police under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act and is currently out on bail he received from the Telangana high court. However, he has a gag order placed on him, as the court placed certain conditions for his release, including not passing inflammatory comments in public (and also from holding public meetings in general).