Hyderabad: Rajkumari Indiradevi Dhanrajgir of Gyan Bagh Palace passes away

Hyderabad: After battling with health issues in recent times, Rajkumari Indiradevi Dhanrajgir, 95, a eminent member of the erstwhile aristocratic Dhanrajgir family in Hyderabad, passed away on January 13. Her last rites were performed at the Amberpet crematorium on January 14, at 8 am.

Rajkumari Indiradevi lived and grew up in the Gyan Bagh Palace in the Pan Madi area of Hyderabad, along with other member of the family who jointly own the place. Her father was Raja Dhanrajgirji Bahadur, who was in service of the seventh and last Nizam of of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan (1911-48).

During her heydays, Indiradevi grew up with some of Hyderabad’s most noted personalities including Salar Jung 3, Mir Yousuf Ali Khan. A patron of art and literature, she began her journey into the world of literature during her youth, and turned the Gyan Bagh Palace into a haven for poets like Makhdoom Mohiuddin and Gunturu Seshendra Sarma (who would eventually become her husband).

Also Read Exploring a royal past: In conversation with a Princess

Patron of art

Her friendship with Makhdoom indeed was interesting given that he was a member of the Communist Party of India and also the Progressive Writers Association, which did not look at him too kindly for being friends with someone from an aristocratic family. However, Indiradevi has in the past shared fond memories of Makhdoom given their shared interest in literature.

Growing up at a time when India had gained independence from the British, Rajkumari Indiradevi had known and also been well acquainted with some of the most important people of their time like Kaifi Azmi and had also met others like India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, among others. While many call her a socialite, Indiradevi was certainly more than that, given her contributions to the city in terms of being a patron of literature.

More importantly, the part of the Gyan Bagh Palace she lived was stunning to say the least, as it had several invaluable artefacts that used to leave visitors in awe. From centuries old furniture to art work, her part of the Gyan Bagh Palace was a museum in itself.

The Rajkumari Indira Devi Dhanrajgir Hall was also set up at the Golden Threshold (former residence of Sarojini Naidu now in possession of the University of Hyderabad) to the Sri Gunturu Seshendra Sarma Endowment Lecture.