Hyderabad: Ramachandra Guha to speak at ‘Manthan’ on Friday

Hyderabad: Historian Ramachandra Guha will be deliberating on ‘The Challenges of Contemporary History’ at Vidyaranya High School in Hyderabad on Friday.

Manthan, a city-based organisation will be hosting the event at the school from 6:30 pm onwards.

R Guha is also an environmentalist, writer, and public intellectual whose research interests include social, political, contemporary, environmental, and cricket history, and the field of economics.

He has authored books like India after Gandhi, Gandhi before India, A corner of a foreign field, and many other critically acclaimed books.