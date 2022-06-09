Hyderabad rape case: Cops seek trial of minors as adults – Know what it means

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have decided to seek trial of the five minors involved in rape and molestation of the 17-year-old minor at Jubilee Hills that took place on May 28. The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) will have the final say on whether the minors are considered adults or not.

Meanwhile, the accused A1 Saduddin Malik who is a major in the case has been shifted to Jubilee Hills Police Station from Chanchalguda jail for investigation. He will be investigated for four days.

Cops also want to interrogate five other accused who are minors. They are waiting for permission from JJB.

Malik alongside four juveniles has been named as accused of the gang rape of a minor. However, the 6th accused a minor has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a woman and sexual assault.

The Hyderabad Commission of Police said that the 6th accused was not involved in the rape of the 17-year-old victim but has been booked for sexual assault. The action was taken after videos of the juveniles with the victim, from the day, were released by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raghunandan Rao.

Juvenile Justice Act

As per most of the acts in India, a person aged below 18 years is considered a child. Before the enactment of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act, 2015, no children, irrespective of the crime committed by them, can be awarded a punishment of more than 3 years imprisonment.

The JJA 2015 introduced a provision for treating individuals aged 16-18 years as adults if they commit a heinous crime. However, whether to treat a person as an adult or not is decided by JJB.

A crime is considered heinous if the minimum punishment under the IPC or any other law is seven years or more.

In the case of the Hyderabad rape case, if the accused are treated as adults, they may get punishment specified in the provisions of the POCSO Act.

What is POCSO Act?

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was enacted in 2012 to protect children aged below 18 years from various sexual offenses.

Under the act, any person aged below 18 years irrespective of gender is a child. The act broadly classified sexual offenses against the child into five.

Penetrative sexual assault Aggregative penetrative sexual assault Sexual assault Aggregative sexual assault Sexual harassment

The minimum punishment for penetrative sexual assault under POCSO Act is 10 years in jail if the offense is committed against a girl aged between 16-18 years.

In the case of aggregative penetrative sexual assault, the minimum punishment under the act is 20 years.

As per the act, a person who commits sexual assault on a child is punished with an imprisonment of not less than three years whereas, the minimum punishment for the accused of aggregative sexual assault is five years.

In case of sexual harassment, the accused is sent to jail for a term that may extend to three years.