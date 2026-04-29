Hyderabad Rapido driver held for bike thefts

Hyderabad: The Charminar police apprehended a 26-year-old Rapido driver for allegedly stealing two-wheelers from different parts of the city and recovered three vehicles from his possession.

The accused, Mohd Nayeem Khan alias Mohd Salman alias Salman, a resident of Sheri Galli in King Koti, was taken into custody by the crime team of Charminar police station following specific information.

Police said the team tracked the suspect using CCTV footage, informant inputs and by monitoring his activity on Instagram. After sustained surveillance, he was traced and apprehended at Madina X Road in Charminar on April 28.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to committing three two-wheeler thefts within the limits of Charminar and Nallakunta police stations.

The police recovered three stolen Honda Activa scooters, in green, brown and black colours, from him.