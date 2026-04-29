Hyderabad: Case filed against ‘fake constable’ for misusing police identity online

Fake constable Nikhil booked for posting reels in police uniform, claiming access to CM and allegedly breaching Secretariat security using a visitor pass.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 10:21 am IST
Police Constable Charan Yadav at the Secretariat

Hyderabad: A case has been registered at the Saifabad Police Station against a man identified as Nikhil, who allegedly impersonated a police constable and created social media reels while wearing a police uniform.

According to police officials, Nikhil is accused of misleading the public by posing as a law enforcement officer and producing videos that suggested he had influence within government circles.

Authorities suspect that he may have even entered the Telangana Secretariat using a visitor pass, raising concerns about potential security lapses.

Subhan Bakery

Police teams deployed

Investigators revealed that Nikhil, also known as Nikhil Yadav and believed to be a native of Gadwal, is currently absconding. Reports indicate that he may already be facing multiple cases in Andhra Pradesh. Police teams have been deployed to trace his whereabouts.

In one of the viral videos, Nikhil claimed that chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s security was “in his hands” and even offered to arrange meetings with the CM if people contacted him with valid reasons.

He also claimed that individuals from political parties such as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Bharatiya Janata Party could approach him.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Further allegations suggest that on April 18, Nikhil recorded another reel during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Hyderabad, where he claimed to possess match tickets and reportedly sold one to a spectator.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 10:21 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button