Hyderabad realtor shoots wife over suspicion of infidelity, arrested

Hyderabad: A real-estate businessman who allegedly shot dead his wife at their house here was apprehended on Thursday, June 11, police said.

The incident occurred at about 4.30 am on June 10 in an area under the Malkajgiri police station limits, when the 48-year-old accused allegedly fired three rounds at the 35-year-old woman, his second wife, resulting in her death.

He then fled the scene, following which the police formed three teams to trace and arrest him.

A murder case was registered, and police apprehended D Arun Kumar, the prime accused, near Moula Ali Railway Station on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Malkajgiri Zone) C H Sridhar said in a release.

During the operation, police seized a country-made pistol, live ammunition, knives and other incriminating material linked to the crime.

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During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was initially married to the deceased’s elder sister.

Subsequently, after separating from his first wife, he married her sister.

The accused allegedly suspected the fidelity of the deceased and frequently subjected her to physical and mental harassment, forcing her on several occasions to seek shelter at her relatives’ residence in Narsapur, Medak district, police said.

Investigators also found that the accused had previously been involved in a case registered at Amberpet station relating to the possession of a firearm that he had allegedly procured to kill his wife.

He was arrested in that case and remanded to judicial custody.

After his release, he brought the deceased back to his residence.

As marital disputes intensified in the days leading up to the incident, the accused allegedly shot her with a firearm on June 10, resulting in her death, police said.

Further investigation is in progress.