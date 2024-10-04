Hyderabad receives scattered but intense rains on Friday

Rains are continuing to pour down across Hyderabad even after the Southwest monsoon officially ended.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 4th October 2024 7:07 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: Intense spells of rain poured across regions of Hyderabad on Friday afternoon, October 4.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in Hyderabad on October 5 and 7.

The city’s suburbs including Tolichowki, Nampally, Shaikpet, Panjagutta, Mehdipatnam, LB Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, Jubilee Hills, Khairtabad, etc. received rains on Friday afternoon, with other regions missing out on an otherwise humid day.

Districts including Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, and Nagarkurnool, also received scattered rains on Friday with a yellow alert issued for several districts. Though the southwest monsoon season has officially ended in the state, light showers are continuing in the region, which has received excess rains in 2024.

