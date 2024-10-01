Telangana records excess rainfall as southeast monsoon ends

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon ended in Telangana on September 30. According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), most regions of the state received excess rainfall during the monsoon season, which began on June 1.

The state received a cumulative average rainfall of 962 mm, which is a 30 percent increase from the normal cumulative average. Every district in the state received more rainfall than the normal average.

Narayanpet (913 mm) district received 94 percent, almost double the rains than normal and topped the list for excess rainfall, with Wanaparthy (93 percent excess rains) and Mahabubnagar (83 percent) following the top list. Hyderabad district received 34 percent excess rains during the season.

For the districts that received the most rainfall in volume, Mulugu topped the list with Khammam and Narayanpet following. The Mulugu district, which normally receives more rain than other districts, received a cumulative average of 1582 mm of rainfall from its normal of 1146 mm.

While Khammam and Narayanpet received 1133.8 mm and 913.4 mm respectively, Hyderabad received 825.5 mm cumulative average rainfall during the now-concluding Southwest monsoon season.

September floods wrecked many districts in the state

Continuous rains lashed the state during the closing days of August and the first week of September wreaked havoc across the state and many districts of the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Districts including Khammam, Mulugu, and Mahabubnagar witnessed massive floods, with many district localities getting submerged under floodwaters. The metropolitan hub of the state, Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts too faced issues like flashfloods, severe waterlogging, etc, during the period.

According to the state government’s chief secretary Santhi Kumari, 29 lives were lost during the floods which hit the state in the week. The state suffered a loss of Rs 5438 crores, according to initial estimates, which was re-estimated as Rs 10,320.72 crore.

Telangana floods

Hyderabad and neighbouring districts receive excess rainfall

The city of Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts too, received a fair share of excess rains during the 2024 Southwest monsoon season. The Hyderabad district received 825.5 mm, which is a 34 percent increase from the normal average. The neighbouring districts of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri received 701.8 mm and 722.2 mm respectively. Sangareddy district has 821.3 mm of rainfall, which is a 24 percent increase from the normal rainfall.

GHMC receives excellent rainfall during the Southeast monsoon

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received a cumulative average of 805.3 mm of rainfall, a 30.9 percent deviation from the normal rainfall average for the corporation limits. Ramachandrapuram (55 percent excess rains) received 985.8 mm, topping the list of mandals in the corporation for the highest volume of rains received.

The Old City suburbs of Khairtabad and Nampally received 947.7 mm and 944.9 mm respectively, becoming the second and third in the list for highest rainfall in the city. Nampally received 55 percent more rain than normal while Khairtabad received 49 percent excess rain.

Densely populated and low-lying areas including Shaikpet (848 mm), Himayat Nagar (845.7 mm), etc, also received significant excess rainfall, which led to severe issues like flashfloods and waterlogging in the area, during the monsoon season.

Other key mandals including Charminar (889.4 mm), Golconda (830.7 mm), Ameerpet (805.4 mm), Secunderabad (865.7mm), Amberpet (807.6 mm), Kukatpally (777.2 mm), Serilingampally (843.4 mm), Patancheru (894.6 mm), etc received excess rainfall this year.

While most regions of the GHMC received excess rains, Trimulgherry stood as the lone mandal that recorded a rain deficit in the season. The region recorded 504.3 mm, which is 20 less than its normal average of 630.5 mm of rainfall. Trimulgherry’s neighbouring mandals of Alwal (645.5 mm) and Malkajgiri (658.1 mm) received just above the normal rainfall average, with one and three percent of excess rains respectively, during the season.