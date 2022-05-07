Hyderabad records 32 percent hiring growth in April

Hyderabad: The hiring activity in Hyderabad saw 32 percent growth year-on-year in April 2022. The demand for freshers who hold 0-3 years of experience witnessed the highest growth across India.

In April, Hyderabad reported the Naukri JobSpeak Index of 4097 whereas, the index in the month of February and March 2022 were 4329 and 4118 respectively.

Hiring growth in other cities

Many other Indian cities too recorded a rise in demand for talents. Some of the cities that witnessed a surge in hiring activities are

Mumbai (63 percent) Delhi (47 percent) Pune (38 percent) Kolkata (38 percent) Chennai (34 percent)

Hiring growth at national-level

The hiring in entire India recorded a growth of 38 percent year-on-year. In April, the index stood at 2863.

As per the Index, the worth hit sectors during the pandemic such as travel & hospitality and retail recorded hiring growth of 168 percent and 112 percent in April 2022 when compared to last year.

Other sectors that saw significant hiring growth are insurance and banking (80 percent), pharma (27 percent), and IT software (21 percent).

The hiring of freshers (0-3 years) increased by 52 percent in April 2022. Professionals with experience of 4-7 years (37 percent), 8-12 years (24 percent), 13-16 years (37 percent), and over 16 years (33 percent) also saw hiring growth during the month.