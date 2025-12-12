Hyderabad records lowest temperature in 7 years

Hyderabad Central University area recorded a temperature 6.3 degrees celsius.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th December 2025 10:53 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to a cold morning on Friday, December 12, as it recorded the lowest temperature in seven years.

According to Telangana weather enthusiast T Balaji, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) area recorded a temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius. Moula Ali recorded the second lowest temperature at 7.3 degrees celsius, Rajendra Nagar at 7.7 degree celsius.

The following areas in Hyderabad recorded single digit temperatures: Shivrampalli, 8.8 degrees Celsius, Alwal, 9.0 degrees Celsius, Gachibowli, 9.1 degrees celsius, Bollarum, 9.3 degree celsius, Maredpally, 10.1 degrees Celsius, Quthbullapu,r 10.2 degree celcius and Jeedimetl, 11 degree celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the city is likely to experience hazy conditions in the morning and clear blue skies in the evening. The temperature is likely to remain 3-4 degrees below normal on December 13 and 14.

Hyderabad’s maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be 30 degrees and 12 degrees celsius, respectively, over the next two days.

