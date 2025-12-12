Telangana Congress collects over 10 L signatures against ‘vote chori’

Hyderabad: As part of the nationwide campaign initiated by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to raise public awareness against alleged ‘vote chori’, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has collected more than ten lakh signatures from citizens across the state.

Acting on the directions of TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, party workers completed the mass signature drive over the past few days.

The collected documents were dispatched from Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad to New Delhi on Wednesday night in a specially arranged vehicle.

According to the party, the consolidated signature papers from Telangana will be formally submitted at the AICC headquarters on December 13.

AICC has planned to showcase the signatures gathered from across India during a massive rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on December 14. Senior Congress leaders are expected to attend the event in large numbers.

Congress top leaders to meet President Murmu

Following the rally, the Congress top leadership will meet President Droupadi Murmu and formally hand over the petitions. Through this initiative, the party aims to urge the President to ensure that all elections in the country are conducted in a free, transparent, and fair manner.

‘Vote chori’ direct challenge to India’s elections: Congress

The Congress has projected the “vote chori” issue as a direct challenge to the integrity of India’s electoral process and the credibility of elected governments.

Party leaders allege that large-scale irregularities, including wrongful deletions from voter lists and misuse of electoral machinery, have led to the systematic disenfranchisement of ordinary citizens, particularly those from marginalised communities.

Rahul Gandhi has been at the forefront, repeatedly demanding full transparency in EVMs and voter lists to restore faith in democracy.