Hyderabad records over 50 dengue cases daily in health camps

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is reporting an alarming increase in dengue cases, with over 50 cases emerging daily during recent health camps. Between August 5 and August 15, the GHMC, in collaboration with the medical and health department, identified 108 wards as hot spots for mosquito-borne diseases.

During these nine days, the city registered a total of 731 dengue cases. Specifically, 142 cases were reported on August 5, followed by 108 on August 6, 96 on August 7, 68 on August 8, 70 on August 9, 63 on August 10, 75 on August 12, 58 on August 13, and 51 on August 14.

GHMC officials noted that the overall number of cases has decreased compared to the previous year. From January 1 to August 26, 2023, a total of 1,825 dengue cases were reported. In the same period in 2024, the number of reported cases dropped to 1,143 within GHMC limits.

To combat the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases, the GHMC has been conducting awareness programs every Saturday across schools and colleges. So far, 3,045 schools and 427 colleges have been covered.

Additionally, the GHMC has launched special drives in high-risk areas, focusing on anti-larval operations and fogging. As part of a student-led awareness initiative, 2,751 volunteers from educational institutions have been trained to educate the public and take preventive measures against dengue.

The GHMC is also carrying out intensive entomological activities in hostels and educational institutions, with 554 hostels covered so far. These efforts continue as part of a comprehensive and ongoing campaign to curb the spread of dengue in the city.