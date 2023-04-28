Hyderabad: Round table meeting to ‘Save Musi’ on April 30

Hyderabad: Society for Earth Justice, a charitable organisation will be holding a round table meeting on the rejuvenation of the Musi River at the Soyab Hall, Sundarayya Vignana Kendram (SVK) in Bagh Lingampally.

Musi, a tributary of Krishna River that flows in Hyderabad and surrounding areas is polluted by sewage and industrial waste containing toxic and hazardous materials such as heavy metals, phenols, and pesticides.

This pollution is affecting crops, livestock, and dairy products, as well as causing skin problems, eye problems, and vomiting in certain seasons.

Research highlights the severity of the issue, and its impact on the environment and public health, hence making it crucial to take action to prevent further pollution and protect the river and its surrounding areas.

Members of the Society for Earth Justice organisation are planning to march to spread awareness on the issue, raising slogans such as, “Clean waters from musi for agriculture, clean drinking water, clean air, clean land, clean lush green lung space’ is a right to live. Let us achieve it.”

The organisation has invited citizens to participate in the meeting that will begin at 1 pm to address the critical issue of uptaking the cleanup drive for Musi River water.