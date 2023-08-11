Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter murdered in Bandlaguda

Sensation prevailed in the Bandlaguda area of the old city after a rowdy sheeter was murdered late on Thursday night.

Shaik Sayeed Bin Abdul Rehman Bawazir, 27, who was on the 1st floor of Buftaim Building near Royal Sea Hotel, was suddenly attacked by one person, Ahmed Bin Hajab, with sharp-edged weapons, resulting in grievous injuries all over his body, leading to his immediate death.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the Bandlaguda police reached the scene and initiated the use of scientific CLUES.

The police have shifted the deceased’s body to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Later, Shaik Abdul Rahman Bin Sayeed Bawazeer, the father of the deceased, alleged that Ahmed Saadi (Jalpally incharge-MIM party), Abdullah Saadi (Jalpally Chairman-MIM party), Saleh Saadi, Iqbal Bin Khalifa, and Sallum Bin Khalifa were behind the killing of his son.

The police have registered a murder case under IPC section 302 and have initiated an investigation.

The deceased was also a witness in the AIMIM Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi attack case that took place in 2011 in the Barkas area of Chandrayangutta.