Hyderabad: RPF rescues 27 child trafficking victims, 6 held

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force rescued 27 child trafficking victims and detained six alleged traffickers from Danapur Express on Wednesday in collaboration with NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan under Operation Action against Human Trafficking (AAHT).

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Bachpan Bachao and was based on intelligence generated from continuous data analysis by the RPF’s Cyber Cell.

Raids were conducted from Kazipet to Secunderabad. The operation was carried out by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from Secunderabad. RPF officials involved in the bust kept a close watch on suspected coaches to identify and pinpoint the seat and coach numbers of the traffickers.

The rescued children are from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh state

The RPF team recorded statements from the children and carried out further inquiries for legal action with the assistance of Sri. Venkateshwarlu, BBA State Coordinator and the District Child Protection Unit/HYB.