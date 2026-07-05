Hyderabad: Same number plate used on three vehicles, accused held

In order to avoid repossession of the vehicle by the bank over a Rs 36,000 debt, Mallikarjun duplicated his own number plate and fixed it on Sai Ram's vehicle.

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Three scooters with similar number plates parked in front of a building with four men standing nearby.

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested by Warasiguda Police for allegedly affixing the same number plate on three different scooters to mislead authorities and avoid challans, police said on Sunday, July 5.

The accused have been identified as Nakoti Mallikarjun, 28; Bheem Ajay Reddy, 29, both businessmen, and Koppula Dhanraj, 30, a collection agent. All are residents of Secunderabad.

According to reports, the fraud came to light after Ajay Reddy was caught while riding one of the vehicles on July 3. Police verification revealed that the vehicle was unregistered and originally belonged to one Sai Ram.

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However, Ram had given the vehicle to Mallikarjun over a pending debt. Then, to avoid the bank repossessing the vehicle over a debt of Rs 36,000, Mallikarjun duplicated his own number plate (TS09 FE 4997) and affixed it to Sai Ram’s vehicle.

He had then given the vehicle to Ajay Reddy to use.

Mallikarjun reportedly also allowed Dhanraj to use his registration number on his own unregistered vehicle.

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A case has been registered under sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.

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