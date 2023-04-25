Hyderabad: Sanathnagar crematorium to be revamped at Rs 10 cr cost

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to revamp the crematorium near Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Sanathnagar.

According to the reports, the crematorium will have more features and facilities than Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee Hills.

GHMC will be developing the facility with Rs 10 crore to include funeral platforms, a building with seating arrangements, amenities like drinking water and wash areas, storage facilities for ashes, lockers, prayer hall, sufficient parking, and others.

Landscaping work will also be done along with the laying of pathways and plantations.

“As a part of the security measures CCTV cameras will be installed and security guards will be deployed. We are also planning to stream the last rites online for family members that are unable to attend the funeral,” said animal husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav.

He said that the crematorium which is currently set in 7.5 acres will be developed with more facilities than the Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam. The facility will be made available for the city residents from Sanathnagar, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally and Khairatabad areas.