Hyderabad: Sanathnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector A Purender Reddy was suspended for misconduct after a woman filed a complaint against him.

Cyberabad Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty ordered an enquiry based on the complaint of the woman who had approached him. The action against the Inspector was taken after the enquiry was concluded.

According to sources, the SHO reportedly has a few other previous complaints against him.